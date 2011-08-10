* Q2 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.63

* Q2 sales up 14 pct to $170 million vs est $165.5 mln

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $2.18 vs est $2.15 (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Apparel maker Maidenform Brands Inc posted market-topping quarter results helped by higher sales in its international markets, and the company forecast full-year profit above analysts' estimates.

The company, whose brands include Flexees, Lilyette and Sweet Nothings, expects a full-year profit of $2.18 a share, excluding items, above analysts' average estimate of $2.15 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Maidenform reported a second-quarter net income of $11.6 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $13.7 million, or 59 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share, above analysts' expectations of 63 cents a share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $170 million, beating estimates of $165.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at $22.36 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)