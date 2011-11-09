(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Lingerie maker Maidenform Brands Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly results as fewer
people shopped for its products, sending its shares down 15
percent before the bell.
The company, whose brands include Flexees, Lilyette and
Sweet Nothings besides its namesake line, said it expects
fourth-quarter sales of $115-$120 million, below analysts'
estimate of $127.1 million.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $148.2 mln $161.9 mln $145.8 mln
Net income $10.2 mln N/A $12.8 mln
GAAP EPS $0.44 $0.55 $0.55
* Sales of shapewear -- undergarments that help slim the
body -- rose about 16.2 percent.
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
"The quarter was impacted by several factors, including a
decline in consumer traffic in our category, that suppressed
sales and drove higher costs to promote and liquidate
overstocks," Chief Executive Maurice Reznik said in a statement.
Shares of the company were trading down at $20.50 before the
bell. They closed at $24.12 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in
Bangalore)