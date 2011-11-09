(Follows alerts)

Nov 9 Lingerie maker Maidenform Brands Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results as fewer people shopped for its products, sending its shares down 15 percent before the bell.

The company, whose brands include Flexees, Lilyette and Sweet Nothings besides its namesake line, said it expects fourth-quarter sales of $115-$120 million, below analysts' estimate of $127.1 million.

KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $148.2 mln $161.9 mln $145.8 mln

Net income $10.2 mln N/A $12.8 mln

GAAP EPS $0.44 $0.55 $0.55

* Sales of shapewear -- undergarments that help slim the body -- rose about 16.2 percent.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

"The quarter was impacted by several factors, including a decline in consumer traffic in our category, that suppressed sales and drove higher costs to promote and liquidate overstocks," Chief Executive Maurice Reznik said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading down at $20.50 before the bell. They closed at $24.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)