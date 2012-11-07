Daimler picks U.S. trucks chief to replace Bernhard
BERLIN, Feb 27 Daimler has appointed the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, replacing departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard, the carmaker said on Monday.
Nov 7 Lingerie maker Maidenform Brands Inc cut its full-year profit estimate for the second time this year, citing continued weak demand in Europe and superstorm Sandy, though third-quarter profit came in slightly above market estimates.
The company, which sells brands such as Flexees, Lilyette and Sweet Nothings in addition to its namesake line, cut its per-share earnings estimate for the year to between $1.39 and $1.44 from between $1.50 and $1.60.
Maidenform expects to face the impact of global economic challenges and increased competition for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Maurice Reznik said in a statement.
Last month, the company's rival Hanesbrands Inc raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast, saying it expects significantly lower cotton costs during the rest of the year.
Maidenform, which also competes with Limited Brands Inc's Victoria's Secret, said third-quarter profit rose to $10.7 million, or 46 cents per share, from $10.2 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $150.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents on revenue of $158.30 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Iselin, New Jersey-based company closed at $18.77 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The European Union will not pick an immediate fight with the City of London over its right to clear euro-denominated securities, EU officials said on Monday, as Britain prepares to trigger the process of quitting the bloc.
* Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty