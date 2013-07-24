BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
July 24 Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc said it will buy lingerie-maker Maidenform Brands Inc for $575 million to boost its product line up.
Hanesbrands' offer of $23.50 per share is at a premium of 23 percent to Maidenform's closing price on Tuesday.
* Announces agreement to acquire 62 Wendy's units from Wendy's franchisee
* Criticalpoint capital acquires jackrabbit from finish line