Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW Feb 26 Mail.ru Group Ltd : * FY 2014 group aggregate segment revenue grew 14.8% y-o-y to 35,778
million roubles * FY 2014 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 13.5% y-o-y to 18,297 mln roubles * FY 2014 group aggregate net profit grew 11.4% y-o-y to 12,518 mln roubles * Says expects FY 2015 revenue growth, including Vkontakte and Headhunter on a
pro-forma basis, to be between 7%-12% * Says expects full year EBITDA margin at between 46-47% (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order