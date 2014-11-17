MOSCOW Nov 17 Russian email-to-online-gaming group Mail.Ru said on Monday it has agreed to sell its recruitment HeadHunter site to an investor consortium led by Elbrus Capital for 9.85 billion roubles ($210 million).

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015 and is subject to third-party approval.

Mail.Ru has been the owner of HeadHunter, the leader in the online recruitment segment in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Azerbaijan, for 6 years.

HeadHunter's monthly audience has grown from 4 to 14 mln unique users, the company said.

(1 US dollar = 47.1810 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Michael Urquhart)