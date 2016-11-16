MOSCOW Nov 16 Megafon, Russia's second biggest mobile phone network operator, said on Wednesday it was in talks with the shareholders of Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in the Internet group.

"While the company acknowledges past and ongoing dialogue between Megafon and some of the shareholders of Mail.ru, currently there is no certainty that Megafon will become a shareholder of Mail.ru," it said in a statement.

"If any agreement leading to Megafon becoming a Mail.ru shareholder were to be reached, Megafon and Mail would continue operating as separate entities," Megafon said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)