MOSCOW Nov 19 Russian email-to-social
networking group Mail.Ru has sold all the shares it
owned in U.S. daily deal website Groupon and game maker
Zynga, according to the company's website.
Mail.Ru has been cutting its holdings in U.S. internet
companies, including social networking site Facebook,
gradually this year. As of Nov.9, it owned 0.16 percent Zynga
shares and 0.84 percent of Groupon.
The firm's managing director Matthew Hammond said last week
Mail.Ru would consider using proceeds from the asset sales to
pay a special dividend and would like to buy a larger stake in
social network Vkontakte.
Mail.Ru now has less than 1 percent of Facebook shares.