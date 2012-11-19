MOSCOW Nov 19 Russian email-to-social networking group Mail.Ru has sold all the shares it owned in U.S. daily deal website Groupon and game maker Zynga, according to the company's website.

Mail.Ru has been cutting its holdings in U.S. internet companies, including social networking site Facebook, gradually this year. As of Nov.9, it owned 0.16 percent Zynga shares and 0.84 percent of Groupon.

The firm's managing director Matthew Hammond said last week Mail.Ru would consider using proceeds from the asset sales to pay a special dividend and would like to buy a larger stake in social network Vkontakte.

Mail.Ru now has less than 1 percent of Facebook shares.