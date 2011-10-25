* Revenue at $124.9 mln, up 51.3 pct ex-currency

* Reiterates full-year guidance

* Launches up to $35 mln GDR buyback for incentive plan

MOSCOW, Oct 25 Russian internet group Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose 59.1 percent year-on-year and reiterated its full-year guidance, despite growth slowing from 64 percent in the previous quarter.

Revenue totalled $124.9 million, up 51.3 percent when excluding currency effects, Mail.Ru said in a statement.

"Given the continued strong execution in the business, and notwithstanding a slightly more challenging forecasting environment and a weaker rouble exchange rate, we are still confident to re-iterate our FY 2011 guidance," it said.

The company, which owns a little over 2 percent of Facebook, in August raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 50 percent from 40 percent and said it expected its EBITDA margin percentage to be in the high forties.

Mail.ru raised around $1 billion in a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in London last November.

In Tuesday's statement the company said it would undertake an up to $35 million GDR buyback programme in the fourth quarter to cover part of its employee and director incentive plan.

The company's assets include the e-mail service that gives the company its name, Russian social network site VKontakte and several multi-player online games. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Megan Davies)