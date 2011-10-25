BRIEF-Kbc groep nv ceo says says if irish banking or insurance assets become available, we are only interested in full ownership
* Ceo says if m&a opportunities become available in ireland, we will consider them
* Revenue at $124.9 mln, up 51.3 pct ex-currency
* Reiterates full-year guidance
* Launches up to $35 mln GDR buyback for incentive plan
MOSCOW, Oct 25 Russian internet group Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose 59.1 percent year-on-year and reiterated its full-year guidance, despite growth slowing from 64 percent in the previous quarter.
Revenue totalled $124.9 million, up 51.3 percent when excluding currency effects, Mail.Ru said in a statement.
"Given the continued strong execution in the business, and notwithstanding a slightly more challenging forecasting environment and a weaker rouble exchange rate, we are still confident to re-iterate our FY 2011 guidance," it said.
The company, which owns a little over 2 percent of Facebook, in August raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 50 percent from 40 percent and said it expected its EBITDA margin percentage to be in the high forties.
Mail.ru raised around $1 billion in a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in London last November.
In Tuesday's statement the company said it would undertake an up to $35 million GDR buyback programme in the fourth quarter to cover part of its employee and director incentive plan.
The company's assets include the e-mail service that gives the company its name, Russian social network site VKontakte and several multi-player online games. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Megan Davies)
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Some of the domestic refineries of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft have been hit hard by tax reforms and weaker oil prices, putting a strain on profits, sources and analysts told Reuters on Friday.
Feb 10 Great Portland has agreed to sell Rathbone Square, a mixed-use development that houses Facebook's new London headquarters, to German rival WestInvest Gesellschaft and asset manager Deka Immobilien for 435 million pounds ($542 million).