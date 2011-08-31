(Adds CEO comment, detail, background)

* Internet investment group sees 50 pct sales growth in 2011

* EBITDA margin seen in the high 40s percent

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian internet investment group Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) raised its full year revenue growth forecast to 50 percent on Wednesday after sales and profit rose at its social network, gaming and e-mail assets in the first half.

The company, which owns a little over 2 percent in Facebook, also said in a statement its full year Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin would be in the high 40s in terms of percent, compared to 50.5 percent in the first half.

"For the first six months of 2011, Mail.Ru Group has significantly exceeded all key performance indicators compared to the prior period, delivering strong growth across all strategic sectors - communications, social networks and online gaming," Chief Executive and co-founder Dmitry Grishin said in the statement.

Net income grew 115.5 percent in the first half to $85.6 million.

Mail.ru raised around $1 billion in a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in London last November, but after the shares soared more than 30 percent to $37 on the opening day of trading they have since slipped back to $31. (Reporting By John Bowker; editing by Maria Kiselyova)