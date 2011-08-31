* Internet investment group sees 50 pct sales growth in 2011

* Previous forecast for 40 pct sales growth - analysts

* Will sell Facebook stake when price is right - CEO

* Shares trading 7 pct higher at $34 (Adds comment from CEO interview, updates shares)

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian internet group Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 50 percent from 40 percent on Wednesday after a rise in profit from savings integrating its social network, online gaming and e-mail activities .

The company, which owns a little over 2 percent in Facebook, also said in a statement its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin would be in the high 40s in percentage terms, compared with previous forecasts for mid-40s.

"The EBITDA margin is much improved, and one of the reasons is synergy at the operational level, common data systems ... We believe e-mail, social networking and instant messaging can be brought together into a single communication space," Chief Executive and co-founder Dmitry Grishin told Reuters.

He added that the group's minority investments, such as that in Facebook, would eventually be sold rather than added to.

"We have some good assets. For us, they are a financial investment. We will probably sell them when we can get a good price," he said.

ADVERTISING MARKET

Mail.ru shares were trading 7 percent higher at $34 by 1052 GMT, up from an opening price of $31.

"If top-line trends remain robust, further upgrades are also possible in the mid-term, although a lot will depend upon the advertising market in Q4, which could be negatively impacted by recent changes in the broader macro environment," Renaissance Capital analyst David Ferguson said in a note.

Mail.ru raised around $1 billion in a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in London last November, enjoying a share price rise of more than 30 percent on the opening day of trading.

But sluggish trading since then and a stake sale by founding shareholders have seen the stock slip back from around $37 at its peak.

That price values the firm at a discount of 54 percent to fellow Russian internet firm and search engine Yandex , according to analysts at Renaissance Capital, and 30 percent below China's Tencent .

Yandex, Russia's most-used search engine ahead of Google raised $1.4 billion in a New York IPO in May.

Mail.ru net income grew 115.5 percent in the first half to $85.6 million, while first half organic revenue growth was 59.3 percent.

The company's assets include the e-mail service that gives the company its name, Russian social network site VKontakte and several multi-player online games.

VKontakte, just under 40 percent owned by Mail.ru, has been the subject of IPO speculation this year, but Grishin would not comment on the company's plans. (Reporting by John Bowker and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jon Loades-Carter)