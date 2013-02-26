* Revenues seen up 25-28 pct this year vs 39 pct in 2012
* Core profit margin in low fifties vs 54.5 pct in 2012
* To pay $899 mln in special dividends
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Russian internet group Mail.Ru
joined rival Yandex in forecasting slower
revenue growth this year, following a moderation in the online
advertising market.
Russia become Europe's largest Internet market in 2011 after
several years of rapid broadband development, and growth in many
online businesses such as advertising has naturally moderated.
Mail.Ru, which operates popular Russian language social
networking sites, as well as email and online games platforms,
forecast revenues would rise 25-28 percent this year, down from
39 percent growth last year to 21.2 billion roubles ($698
million), which was just shy of its 40 percent forecast.
The weaker outlook comes after a slowdown in the display
advertising market in the second half of last year, in part due
to a ban on alcohol advertising.
Mail.Ru said it did not expect this to continue during 2013
and forecast a recovery in display growth rates through the
year. It also expects strong growth from paid services such as
virtual gifts in its social networks and multiplayer games.
The guidance is in line with market expectations of 26.2
percent revenue growth in 2013, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S consensus.
Yandex, Russia's top search engine which generates the bulk
of revenues from advertising, last week forecast its top-line
growth to slow to 28-32 percent in 2013 from 44 percent in 2012.
Yandex did not give profitability guidance after seeing a
rise in marketing and product development costs outstrip
earnings growth last year as it tried to defend its dominant
position at home from top rival Google.
Mail.Ru forecast its margin on the basis of earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to
remain in a low fifties percentage - the same guidance as for
last year when it delivered a margin of 54.5 percent.
Its 2012 net profit increased 37 percent to 8.5 billion
roubles, while EBITDA was up 38 percent at 11.5 billion roubles.
Mail.Ru also announced a special dividend of $4.30 per
share, worth a total of $899 million, following the sale of
shares in Groupon, Zynga and Facebook.
Its London-listed shares were up 1 percent to $36.35 at 1305
GMT, taking them around 30 percent above the price at which it
sold shares in an initial public offering in November 2010.