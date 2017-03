MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian internet group Mail.Ru reported on Thursday a 28 percent rise in first-half net profit to 5.1 billion roubles ($151.8 million) and edged up its revenue growth forecast for 2013 on the back of fast growth in advertising and games.

Mail.Ru said it expects its revenue to rise by 27-29 percent in 2013, up from previous guidance of 25-28 percent. This is still below last year's growth in sales of 39 percent.