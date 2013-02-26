MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian internet group Mail.Ru
said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to rise by
25-28 percent in 2013, a slowdown from last year.
The company reported 2012 revenue of 21.2 billion roubles
($697.77 million), up 39 percent compared with a 40 percent
forecast, and said net profit increased 37 percent to 8.5
billion roubles.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) grew 38 percent to 11.5 billion roubles,
with a 54.5 percent margin, the company said in a statement.
For 2013, Mail.Ru said it expects its EBITDA margin
percentage to be in the low fifties.
It also announced a further special dividend of $4.30 per
share following the sale of non-core assets, including shares in
U.S. daily deal website Groupon and game maker Zynga
.