MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian internet group Mail.Ru said it is seeing a deterioration in the display advertising market, but still expects to meet its full-year revenue target which calls for growth of 40 percent.

Last month, Mail.Ru raised its full-year 2012 revenue guidance to 40 percent from 35 percent and said it expects a margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation in the low-50s.

Mail.ru said in a trading update on Thursday that in the late third quarter and early fourth quarter it saw a deterioration in the display advertising market.

However, the company said the diversity of its revenue base meant that it still expects to generate full year revenue growth of 40 percent.

Third quarter segment revenue grew 36.5 percent to 4.96 billion roubles ($158 million), it said.