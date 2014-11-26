BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Nov 26 Mail.Ru Group Ltd :
* Money.Mail.Ru to become a part of Qiwi Group
* Qiwi Plc acquires Money.Mail.Ru project from Mail.Ru Group
* After completion of transition period all Money.Mail.Ru transactions will be settled by Qiwi
* Additional details are to be determined during integration of Money.Mail.Ru processing service with Qiwi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.