TEL AVIV Jan 12 MA Industries, the
world's biggest maker of generic crop protection chemicals, will
raise about 1.1 billion shekels ($286 million) following strong
precommitments from institutional investors for a bond issue.
"Strong demand of over 1.6 billion shekels underscores the
confidence of Israeli investors in MAI," the company said on
Thursday.
The purpose of the financing is to replace debt
Israel-based MAI said in a statement on Thursday.
Last week, MAI said it planned to sell up to 756 million
shekels of bonds to refinance debt that matured in November and
to fund growth.
One series of bonds issued carries a duration of 10.6 years
and the company met advance purchase commitments totalling 509
million shekels. The second series carries a duration of 2.6
years and MAI met advance commitments of 446 million shekels.
MAI is controlled by China National Chemical Corp, which
bought 60 percent last year. Israeli holding company Koor
Industries, the former controlling group, owns the
remaining 40 percent of MAI, which was delisted from the Tel
Aviv bourse after it became a subsidiary of ChemChina.
($1 = 3.84 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)