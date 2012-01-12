TEL AVIV Jan 12 MA Industries, the world's biggest maker of generic crop protection chemicals, will raise about 1.1 billion shekels ($286 million) following strong precommitments from institutional investors for a bond issue.

"Strong demand of over 1.6 billion shekels underscores the confidence of Israeli investors in MAI," the company said on Thursday.

The purpose of the financing is to replace debt Israel-based MAI said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week, MAI said it planned to sell up to 756 million shekels of bonds to refinance debt that matured in November and to fund growth.

One series of bonds issued carries a duration of 10.6 years and the company met advance purchase commitments totalling 509 million shekels. The second series carries a duration of 2.6 years and MAI met advance commitments of 446 million shekels.

MAI is controlled by China National Chemical Corp, which bought 60 percent last year. Israeli holding company Koor Industries, the former controlling group, owns the remaining 40 percent of MAI, which was delisted from the Tel Aviv bourse after it became a subsidiary of ChemChina. ($1 = 3.84 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)