JERUSALEM Jan 17 MA Industries, the world's largest maker of generic crop protection chemicals, has 1.08 billion shekels ($281 million) in an oversubscribed bond offering to replacing debt that matured in November and to fund growth.

One series of 10.6 years bonds raised 519 million shekels, while the other series of 2.6 years raised 563 million, MA said on Tuesday, adding institutional investors received 57 percent of their orders due to high demand.

MAI is controlled by China National Chemical Corp, which bought 60 percent last year. Israeli holding company Koor Industries, the former controlling group, owns the remaining 40 percent of MAI, which was delisted from the Tel Aviv bourse after it became a subsidiary of ChemChina. ($1 = 3.84 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)