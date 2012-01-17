JERUSALEM Jan 17 MA Industries, the
world's largest maker of generic crop protection chemicals, has
1.08 billion shekels ($281 million) in an oversubscribed bond
offering to replacing debt that matured in November and to fund
growth.
One series of 10.6 years bonds raised 519
million shekels, while the other series of 2.6 years
raised 563 million, MA said on Tuesday, adding
institutional investors received 57 percent of their orders due
to high demand.
MAI is controlled by China National Chemical Corp, which
bought 60 percent last year. Israeli holding company Koor
Industries, the former controlling group, owns the
remaining 40 percent of MAI, which was delisted from the Tel
Aviv bourse after it became a subsidiary of ChemChina.
($1 = 3.84 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)