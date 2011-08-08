* Net profit $45.4 mln vs $12.4 mln
* Q2 revenue $723.1 mln, up 20.3 pct over year ago
TEL AVIV Aug 8 MA Industries , the
world's largest maker of generic crop protection chemicals,
reported sharply higher results in the second quarter due to an
increase in market share, the introduction of new products and
cost-cutting measures.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is in the process
of buying control of Israel-based MA, which is 47 percent owned
by Koor Industries , in a deal that values MA at $2.4
billion.
Net profit in the quarter jumped to $45.4 million from $12.4
million a year earlier, while revenue rose 20.3 percent to a
record $723.1 million.
On July 31, the company had said it expected to report net
profit of $45 million on revenue of $723 million.
ChemChina will buy the 53 percent of MA held by the public
for $1.27 billion and will pay Koor $168 million for another 7
percent.
The deal is expected to close by Oct. 31.
