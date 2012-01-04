JERUSALEM Jan 4 Agrochemicals maker MA Industries said on Wednesday it would issue up to 756 million shekels ($197 million) in bonds, dependent on market conditions.

The world's largest maker of generic crop protection products, controlled by China National Chemical Corp which bought 60 percent of the company in October, also said it was looking to list its shares on a major international stock exchange within three years.

Israel holding company Koor Industries, the former controlling group, holds the remaining 40 percent of MA, which was delisted from the Tel Aviv bourse after it became a subsidiary of ChemChina.

MA's main bonds in Tel Aviv were down 1.4-2.4 percent in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Dan Lalor)