Jan 22 Fitch Ratings downgraded its rating on Maine's $472 million of general obligation bonds to 'AA' from 'AA-plus' because of persistent budget gaps and underperforming revenues.

Fitch also revised its rating outlook to stable from negative.

In connection with the downgrade, Fitch also cut its rating on $1.4 billion of Main Municipal Bond Bank's general resolution bonds to 'A-plus' from 'AA-minus."