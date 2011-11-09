WELLINGTON Nov 10 New Zealand transport concern
Mainfreight Ltd made a record half year profit on
higher sales, the company said Thursday.
It said net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$29.1
million ($22.7 million) up 76 percent on a year ago.
Revenue rose 38 percent, including the first results from
its European acquisition Wim Bosman, and strong growth in its
Australian business.
It declared a dividend of 12 cents a share compared with
last year's 9 cents.
Mainfreight said it expected to see continued growth through
the third quarter.
Shares in the company closed on Wednesday at NZ$10.22.
(Gyles Beckford)