WELLINGTON Nov 10 New Zealand transport concern Mainfreight Ltd made a record half year profit on higher sales, the company said Thursday.

It said net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$29.1 million ($22.7 million) up 76 percent on a year ago.

Revenue rose 38 percent, including the first results from its European acquisition Wim Bosman, and strong growth in its Australian business.

It declared a dividend of 12 cents a share compared with last year's 9 cents.

Mainfreight said it expected to see continued growth through the third quarter.

Shares in the company closed on Wednesday at NZ$10.22. (Gyles Beckford)