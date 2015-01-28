Jan 28 Beijing Mainstreets Investment Group Corp

* Says to acquire 60 percent stake in Qingdao Compin Railway for 120 million yuan ($19.21 million) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise up to 18 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JFVfBD; bit.ly/18txKOJ

