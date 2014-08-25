UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Maiquer Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 408.7 million yuan (66.45 million US dollar) via private placement of shares to acquire a Zhejiang-based foodstuff company, shares resumed trading on August 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vdNHBm, bit.ly/VNDjkl
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1506 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources