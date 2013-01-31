PARIS Jan 30 Private equity firms including
Carlyle and KKR this week submitted non-binding
offers for control of French fashion brands Maje, Sandro and
Claudie Pierlot, sources familiar with the transaction told
Reuters.
The auction of the brands, known for their trendy and
affordable ready-to-wear, has generated close interest in part
because of a dearth of similar assets of that size on the
market, one of the sources said.
First-round bids submitted on Tuesday gave the three brands
an enterprise value of more than 650 million euros ($882
million), the sources said.
In addition to Carlyle and KKR, preliminary non-binding bids
were submitted by PAI Partners, CVC Capital Partners,
Eurazeo and Wendel.
A further bid was submitted by the Moulin family, which
controls the Galeries Lafayette department store chain and is
flush with cash after selling its remaining 50 percent stake in
Monoprix, sources said.