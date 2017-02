* Sees 2012 adj EPS $0.25-$0.35 vs est $0.46

Jan 17 Majesco Entertainment Co's fourth-quarter results came in below market expectations hurt by higher operating costs, and the video game publisher forecast a weak 2012.

Shares of the company slipped as much as 19 percent after the bell on Tuesday, after closing at $2.98 on the Nasdaq.

Majesco forecast adjusted earnings of 25 cents to 35 cents per share on revenue of $125 million to $140 million for 2012.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting full-year earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $141.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's fourth-quarter loss widened to $3.9 million, or 10 cents per share, from a loss of $1.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 7 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to $25.1 million.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $27 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)