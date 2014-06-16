June 16 British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc
reported a flat full-year profit that was in line with
analyst expectations, but said it would return to profit growth
from 2016.
Pretax profit rose marginally to 23.8 million pounds ($40
million) for the year ended March 31 from 23.7 million pounds
from the previous year.
Revenue inched up 1.4 percent to 278.2 million pounds.
Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 23.8 million
pounds and revenue of 280.8 million pounds for the year,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)