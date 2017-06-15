UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Britain's Majestic Wine Plc said on Thursday its underlying full-year revenue rose 11.4 percent as sales expanded by more than a quarter at its U.S.-focused Naked Wine unit, despite a failed e-mail campaign earlier this year.
Full-year sales at Naked Wine, which was acquired in April 2015, surged 26.3 percent to 142.2 million pounds ($181.25 million), while the group's full-year sales came in at 461.1 million pounds.
However, full-year adjusted pretax profit fell to 12.9 million pounds from 15 million pounds a year ago.
Separately, the company said chairman Phil Wrigley will retire at the annual general meeting in August. Greg Hodder, a non-executive director since Oct. 2015, will be appointed as chairman-designate with immediate effect, Majestic Wine said.
($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources