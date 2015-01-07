Jan 7 Majestic Wine Plc :
* Total UK store sales for 10 weeks of Christmas trading
from 28 October to 5 January 2015, were up 3.7 percent
* CEO - anticipate this competitive pricing environment will
continue throughout much of 2015.
* For 10 weeks of Christmas trading from 28 October to 5
January 2015 like for like UK store sales growth was 1.1 percent
* Whilst Majestic traded effectively over period company
invested 50 basis points of gross margin ensuring pricing
remained competitive in this more promotional environment
