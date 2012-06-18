* FY pretax profit up 14 pct at 23.2 mln stg

June 18 Britain's Majestic Wine Plc reported a 14 percent rise in full-year pretax profit partly helped by strong sales of its fine wines priced above 20 pounds a bottle.

The company, which operates 181 stores across the United Kingdom, said comparable sales from its UK stores for the 10 weeks to June 11 rose 0.6 percent.

The wine retailer, which recently slashed its minimum online order to six bottles to boost internet sales, raised its final dividend by 22 percent to 11.8 pence per share.

Pretax profit for the year ended April 2 rose to 23.2 million pounds ($36.29 million) from 20.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Pretax profit from Lay & Wheeler rose to 1.9 million pounds from 700,000 pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew 9 percent to 280.3 million pounds.

Like-for-like sales from its UK retail stores rose 2.6 percent.

Sales to businesses, which account for 24 percent of total revenue, was up 7 percent, whereas online sales rose 7.8 percent.

Shares in the company, which have gained a quarter in value since the start of the year, closed at 412 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ($1 = 0.6393 British pounds)