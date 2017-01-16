DUBAI Jan 16 Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim, a
holding company which owns and operates shopping centres in the
Middle East and North Africa, is in talks with banks to obtain a
revolving credit facility likely to be in excess of $1.5
billion, sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.
The company is self-coordinating the loan, meaning it has
not appointed a bank to arrange the fund-raising exercise, said
the sources. The loan would refinance existing debt.
A spokesman for the company said Majid Al Futtaim had no
comment.
The shopping mall operator has a number of revolving credit
facilities in place and regularly taps both the local and
international bank markets.
The planned revolving credit facility - a type of loan
allowing the borrower to withdraw and repay funds as and when
needed - is likely to be denominated in both U.S. dollars and
United Arab Emirates dirhams, said one of the sources.
Last June, Majid Al Futtaim raised a $500 million revolver
with a five-year tenor, arranged by BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD
and Standard Chartered Bank.
In 2013, the company raised a five-year revolver of about
$1.6 billion for general corporate purposes. That loan involved
ten mandated lead arrangers and three additional participating
banks. It offered a margin of 200 basis points over the London
interbank offered rate, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Majid Al Futtaim was in discussions with banks late last
year to finance construction of the Mall of Oman, a $700 million
project.
The company has a BBB rating from Fitch and Standard &
Poor's.
