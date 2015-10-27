DUBAI Oct 27 Dubai-based retail and leisure
developer Majid Al Futtaim has opened books for a benchmark U.S.
dollar-denominated sukuk issue, which it expects to price as
early as Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
Initial price thoughts for the 10-year sukuk have been set
in the area of 270 basis points over midswaps, the document
showed.
The firm, which owns and operates the Carrefour
franchise in the Middle East, has picked Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank Of Abu Dhabi and
Standard Chartered to arrange the sukuk.
The sukuk will use the wakala structure, in which one party
acts as an agent managing assets for another. Benchmark usually
means at least $500 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)