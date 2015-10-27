Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBAI Oct 27 Dubai-based retail and leisure developer Majid Al Futtaim has launched a $500 million, ten-year sukuk issue at the tight end of its previous guidance, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.
Final pricing was set at 255 basis points over midswaps, at the lower end of previous guidance of 260 plus or minus 5 bps. Initial guidance was given in the area of 270 bps over.
The firm, which owns and operates the Carrefour franchise in the Middle East, received orders in excess of $1.5 billion from investors.
The wakala sukuk, in which one party acts as an agent managing assets for another, will price later in the day.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank Of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered arranged the sukuk.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.