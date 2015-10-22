DUBAI Oct 21 Dubai-based retail and leisure
developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) has picked banks to arrange a
potential dollar-denominated sukuk, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The firm, which owns and operates the Carrefour
franchise in the Middle East, is planning to issue the sukuk
before end of the year, one of the sources said on condition of
anonymity as the deal is private.
MAF has picked banks including Standard Chartered,
HSBC, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank to arrange the sukuk issue, the sources
said, adding that more banks may be added to the list of
arrangers.
The issue will be of benchmark size, the sources said.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of
$500 million.
The sukuk will be issued under its $1.5 billion issuance
programme through an entity named MAF Sukuk Ltd, based in the
Cayman Islands.
In the first half of the year, MAF earned 52 percent of its
group's revenue and 69 percent of its EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) from its
operations in the United Arab Emirates, it said in an updated
prospectus for the sukuk offering released in October.
As at June 2015, the Group had short-term borrowings of 175
million dirhams, with around 30 percent of its existing
long-term borrowings due to be repaid within one year, according
to the document.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Tom Arnold)