US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
MAJOR U.S. STOCK INDEXES HIT SESSION LOWS
LONDON, March 13 Cyprus will try again to push through the sale of a minority stake in state telecoms company Cyta, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday. "We are finding it difficult (to privatise Cyta)...", Georgiades said at an event at the London School of Economics. "But we will have another go."
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.