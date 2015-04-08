SE Asia Stocks-Fall as Trump healthcare defeat spurs tax-cut doubts

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's defeat on a crucial healthcare bill fanned concerns about his ability to push through tax cuts and fiscal spending to boost economic growth. Trump suffered a stunning political setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promis