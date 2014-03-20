GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed's "dovish hike" sends shares to record highs, dollar dips
* Euro gets added lift as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears
MAJOR U.S. STOCK INDEXES TURN POSITIVE; BANK SHARES LEAD GAINS
By Aparajita Saxena March 16 Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday with Indonesia closing at its highest in nearly two years, as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates but signalled a more gradual pace of monetary tightening this year than many had expected. In a move spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank's target, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, its second in three months,
LONDON, March 16 UK shares rallied to record highs on Thursday, lifted by a surge in commodities-related stocks following an interest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.