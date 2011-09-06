* Fiscal Q1 EPS C$0.25 vs C$0.07 a year earlier
* Revenue jumps 50 pct to C$164.2 mln
(Adds details on results, CEO comment)
TORONTO, Sept 6 Major Drilling (MDI.TO) said on
Tuesday its quarterly earnings more than tripled as demand for
its drilling services soared along with a surge in both
precious-metal and base-metal prices.
The company, which is one of the world's largest providers
of contract drilling services to mining companies, said it is
seeing strong activity levels in all regions and in all
segments.
"Looking at the balance of fiscal 2012, assuming that
customers continue with their stated plans, we expect to see
continuing growth," Chief Executive Francis McGuire said in a
statement.
"Despite the recent events in the global economy, we have
not seen our customers modify their activity patterns. Demand
for drilling services continues to grow," he said, adding that
most major and junior mining companies are in much better
financial positions now than they were in before the last
downturn.
Net income for the company's fiscal first quarter, ended
July 31, rose to C$17.9 million ($18 million), or 25 Canadian
cents a share, from a year-earlier profit of C$5.1 million, or
7 Canadian cents a share.
Quarterly gross margins, which disappointed investors in
the last quarter, jumped this time around to 31.4 percent from
24.2 percent a year earlier. The gross margin in the previous
quarter was 25.4 percent. [ID:nL3E7H82S0]
Revenue rose 50 percent to C$164.2 million.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)