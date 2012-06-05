BRIEF-Pixium Vision FY revenue falls to 2.5 million euros
* FY operating loss 12.5 million euros ($13.26 million) versus loss of 15.7 million euros year ago
June 5 Profit at Major Drilling Group International Inc tripled in its fiscal fourth quarter due to continued strong demand from mining projects around the world, the mine-drilling company said on Tuesday.
The company's profit rose to C$30.7 million ($29.5 million), or 39 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended April 30. That compared with C$9.5 million, or 13 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.
Major Drilling posted record revenue of $237.2 million in the quarter, up 73 percent from a year earlier.
The Moncton, New Brunswick-based company is one of the world's largest metals and minerals contract drilling service companies.
($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
* Inside secure announces strong 2016 results following completion of strategic transformation