Sept 5 Major Drilling Group International Inc
reported record quarterly earnings on Wednesday and the
mine drilling company said demand for its services from senior
and midtier miners remains strong.
The Moncton, New Brunswick-based company earned C$31.9
million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, in the period ended July
31. That compared with C$17.9 million, or 25 Canadian cents a
share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue in the quarter rose 45 percent to C$237.6 million as
Major Drilling's efforts to train more staff resulted in an
increase in shifts and productivity.
The company also boosted its semi-annual dividend to 10
Canadian cents per common share.