UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Jan 27 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Signs distribution agreement with Raya Distribution, a unit of Raya Holding Company for Technology and Telecommunication SAE for delivery of 3,000 tones of pasta to Egypt, Middle East and Africa in 2015
* Framework contract with Raya for distribution of company's pasta in Egypt, Middle East and Africa is valid for five years
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.