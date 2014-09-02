BRIEF-Vuzix Q4 total revenues $620,112 vs $542,638 in 2015
* Vuzix provides business update and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Sept 2 Makazi Group SA :
* Decided on Monday to change parent company name back to LeadMedia Group
* Decision taken to avoid any confusion with company's technology subsidiary Makazi SA Source text: bit.ly/1nR7YVq Further company coverage:
* Vuzix provides business update and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
March 16 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's use of an alias email address while he was chief executive officer at Exxon Mobil Corp was "entirely proper," attorneys representing the company said in a letter to a New York court on Thursday.
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.