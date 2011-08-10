* Q1 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.03
Aug 10 MakeMyTrip, the largest online travel
booking company in India which went public a year ago, reported
market-beating quarterly results on a 58 percent jump in hotels
and packages revenue.
For the first quarter ended June 30, the company reported
earnings of $750,916 or 2 cents a share, compared with $1.3
million, or 5 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 4 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 54 percent to $52 million versus analysts'
expectations of $20.4 million. Revenue from hotels and packages
business rose to $36.6 million.
Shares of the company closed at $17.75 Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
