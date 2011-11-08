(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 MakeMyTrip , the largest online travel booking company in India, reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations helped by higher sales in its air ticketing business.

The company, which went public a little more than a year ago, reported second-quarter earnings of $74,240 or roughly break even on a per share basis, compared with a loss of $1.8 million, or 7 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 4 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share.

Total revenue jumped 84 percent to $43.8 million. Revenue after service costs rose to $21.3 million, beating analysts' expectations of $18.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $31 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)