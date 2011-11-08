Peru's Credicorp reports 22.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
LIMA, Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Nov 8 MakeMyTrip , the largest online travel booking company in India, reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations helped by higher sales in its air ticketing business.
The company, which went public a little more than a year ago, reported second-quarter earnings of $74,240 or roughly break even on a per share basis, compared with a loss of $1.8 million, or 7 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 4 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share.
Total revenue jumped 84 percent to $43.8 million. Revenue after service costs rose to $21.3 million, beating analysts' expectations of $18.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $31 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Appetite for stocks and the euro ebbed on Tuesday as political and economic uncertainty sent investors sheltering in the Japanese yen and gold, while expectations China's foreign exchange reserves had fallen for a seventh month added to nervousness.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.