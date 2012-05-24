* Q4 adj EPS $0.08 vs est $0.06
* Sees hotels & packages business grow faster than air
ticketing
* Sees strong growth if India allows foreign investment in
aviation
* Shares down as much as 8 pct
(Adds conference call details, updates shares)
May 24 MakeMyTrip, the largest online
travel booking company in India, expects its air ticketing
business to grow at a slower pace unless the Indian government
approves foreign investment in the aviation industry and helps
boost capacity.
Shares of the company fell as much as 8 percent touching a
lifetime low of $15.49 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have lost
more than 30 percent of their value this year.
High fuel charges, a cutback in capacity by airlines, rising
air ticket prices and a slowing economy have hurt air travel
demand in India.
MakeMyTrip said it expects a sustained period of increased
airfare.
The company, which had benefited from India's boom in air
travel and a shift to online ticket booking, said it expects its
hotels and packages business to grow faster than air ticketing
for the coming quarters.
"Some of the carriers are looking for increased funding from
domestic and international channels to beef up their balance
sheets but it is hard to predict when that will happen," a
company executive said on a conference call with analysts.
"That could help more capacity coming online and thereby
help fares come down."
Indian airlines, including embattled Kingfisher Airlines
, have long lobbied for allowing foreign airlines into
the domestic market.
Under the current rules, foreign airlines are barred from
buying stakes in domestic carriers, although foreign investors
are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.
MakeMyTrip, which competes with Yatra.com and Cleartrip.com,
forecast revenue, less service costs, of $103 million to $106
million for fiscal 2013, missing analysts' estimates of about
$110 million.
For the fourth quarter, air ticketing revenue grew by more
than half to $20.9 million, while revenue from its hotels &
packages business increased 48 percent to $25 million. Overall
revenue rose 50 percent to $47 million.
Net income jumped to $6.2 million, or 16 cents per share,
from $3.7 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 6
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue, less service costs, grew about 29 percent to $22.1
million, beating the average Street estimate of $20.8 million.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)