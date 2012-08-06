(Corrects quarterly loss figure to $810,500 from $810.5 million
Aug 6 Indian online travel booking company
MakeMyTrip Ltd's quarterly adjusted profit missed
analysts' expectations, hurt by slower growth in its
air-ticketing segment.
Revenue from the air-ticketing segment grew 8 percent in the
first quarter, compared with 44 percent last year. This segment
grew 29 percent in the fourth quarter.
The company said in May it expected growth in the air-
ticketing business to slow due to a slowing Indian economy,
higher fuel charges and rising ticket prices.
Loss for the quarter ended June 30 was $810,500, or 2 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $750,900, or 2 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share, while
analysts on average were expecting a profit of 7 cents per
share.
Revenue after service costs rose 13 percent to $23.9 million
but still missed expectations of $24.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company stood by its revenue-less-service-cost growth
outlook of 30 to 32 percent for financial year 2013.
However, it now expects $99 million to $102 million in
revenue less service cost because of foreign exchange rate
movements. It had earlier forecast between $103 million and $106
million.
Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $16.01 in
morning trading on the Nasdaq.
