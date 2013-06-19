Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 Industrial 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd will buy privately held consumer printer maker MakerBot in a stock deal valued currently at about $403 million to expand its product portfolio.
Stratasys will initially issue about 4.76 million shares in exchange for the outstanding capital stock of MakerBot, the companies said in a statement.
MakerBot stakeholders will also qualify for performance-based earn-outs that provide for the issue of up to an additional 2.38 million shares through the end of 2014.
Stratasys shares rose 1 percent in after-market trading. They closed at $84.60 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.