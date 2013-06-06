June 5 MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based startup had been in discussions over raising $300 million in venture capital that led to interest from possible acquirers, the paper said. (link.reuters.com/wun68t)

It is not certain that the talks will lead to a buyout, and instead the four-year-old company's investors may raise more venture capital to build its business further, the Journal said.

MakerBot could not be immediately reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

3D printer makers have been gaining attention as they turn an evolving technology used by manufacturers toward consumers, offering the chance of making everything from toys to tools at home. MakerBot's plug-and-play 3D printer models, which make objects by laying down layers of material, include the Replicator 2X. (Reporting By Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)