BRIEF-NEC Corp to build new factory in Thailand to consolidate operations from 2 nearby plants - Nikkei
Sept 17 Makheia Group SA :
* H1 net income group share up 80 percent to 0.2 million euros
* H1 gross revenue 8.9 million euros versus 7.4 million euros in H1 2013
* Confirms FY objective of gross revenue above 18 million euros Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday.
STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche will invest hundreds of millions of euros in digital services to generate the revenue needed to offset an expected decline in car sales in the coming years, its finance chief said on Friday.