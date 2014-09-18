BRIEF-Infoworks says has closed $15 mln in a series B financing
* Infoworks - has closed $15 million in a series B financing Source text for Eikon:
(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 18 London-based Mako Global Investors is backing former Marble Bar Asset Management portfolio manager Christian Thum to launch a European equities-focused hedge fund in the fourth quarter, sources said.
The hedge fund, CT Invest, will bet on rising and falling share prices of pan-European cyclicals and industrials companies and those in German-speaking countries, according to sources and a marketing material of the fund obtained by Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Mako Global Investors declined comment. Sources declined to be identified as the plan is private. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Infoworks - has closed $15 million in a series B financing Source text for Eikon:
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.
BRUSSELS, March 14 Shareholders in listed European Union companies will have a greater say in setting executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.